(HANNITY) — Firebrand Congressman Keith Ellison raised eyebrows across the country over the weekend; telling a progressive rally that “women are dying” because Republicans are winning elections throughout the nation.

Ellison was speaking at the Progressive Change Campaign Committee when he launched into his anti-GOP tirade, telling the packed audience that Democrats “don’t have the right” to lose future elections for the safety of women across America.

“Women are dying because we are losing elections. We don’t have the right to lose a damn election!” screamed Ellison.