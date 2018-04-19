Kentucky sues Johnson & Johnson over opioid marketing

(The Hill) The state of Kentucky is suing Johnson & Johnson and two of its subsidiaries over what the state’s attorney general alleges was a deceptive marketing campaign that caused widespread addiction to opioid-based prescription painkillers.

In the lawsuit, Kentucky’s Attorney General Andy Beshear (D) argued that Johnson & Johnson, as well as Janssen Pharmaceuticals and Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, sought to deceive doctors and patients to increase prescriptions of opioid-based medications, including Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER.

“To make that happen, Janssen and other opioid makers had to turn the standard of care on its head – persuading doctors that drugs they had been unwilling to prescribe because of their risk of addiction were more effective and safe enough to use widely and long-term for relatively minor pain conditions,” the lawsuit, filed in McCracken County Circuit Court, reads. “Patients were exposed to the same reassuring messages.”