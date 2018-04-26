Kid sues over 1st Amendment right to 2nd Amendment shirt

(Reason) A Nevada school district unlawfully required a student not to wear a gun rights T-shirt, according to a First Amendment lawsuit filed today in federal court.

The lawsuit says that an 8th-grade student at Kendyl Depoali Middle School in Reno was prohibited from wearing a Firearms Policy Coalition t-shirt, which included the words “Don’t Tread On Me” and a coiled rattlesnake—a reference to the Revolution-era Gadsden flag—but no actual depiction of a firearm. It also included the letters “2A,” meaning the Second Amendment.

Brooke May, a teacher at the school, claimed last month that the shirt violated the dress code and said the 8th-grader could have his “Second Amendment rights when [he] turns[s] eighteen,” according to the complaint. The dress code prohibits “obscene” language, anything that “may be deemed a safety issue,” and “anything that promotes weapons.”