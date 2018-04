(The Blaze) It’s a horror scenario that will make any parent’s heart skip more than a few beats.

Rodney Cole told KNSD-TV he was making only a quick stop to buy some hair ties for his daughter.

So he left 8-year-old Malaiha and her 3-year-old brother Jackson in the back seat of his car while he entered a beauty supply store, the station said. But given the hot San Diego weather Monday afternoon, Cole left the car and air conditioning running, KABC-TV reported.