Kim Jong Un bringing own toilet to Koreas summit

(CBS) For the first time since Korean War armistice in 1953, a North Korean leader will cross into South Korean territory, when Kim Jong Un meets with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in the border village of Panmunjom.

Not only is the physical meeting of the two Korean leaders historic, merely engaging in a conversation is as well. In fact, the leaders of the two Koreas have only held talks two other times since the Korean War. The most recent of those talks took place more than a decade ago in 2007, when Kim Jong Un’s father, Kim Jong-il, was in power.

The historic summit will focus on Kim Jong Un’s recent vow to suspend nuclear and long-range missile tests, as well as North Korea’s plans to close its nuclear test site. The Trump administration will also be keeping a close eye on the events of the summit as it prepares for a meeting between Kim and President Trump that is anticipated for May or June.