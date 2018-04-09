Kimmel to recognize 'my role in inciting … hatefulness'

(Washington Times) Comedian Jimmy Kimmel offered an olive branch Sunday to Fox News host Sean Hannity in their week-long feud, saying that the exchanges were pointless and not good for America and that he was himself in part to blame.

Their feud began with Mr. Kimmel mocking first lady Melania Trump’s accent Monday (“dees and dat”), prompting Mr. Hannity to say “game on” and resulting in charges of racism, idiocy, homosexuality, homophobia and more — often in unprintable terms.

“After some thought, I realize that the level of vitriol from all sides (mine and me included) does nothing good for anyone and, in fact, is harmful to the country,” Mr. Kimmel said in a statement he posted to Twitter on Sunday.