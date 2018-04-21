Knife control movement crosses Atlantic

The knife control movement has crossed the Atlantic.

Just days after the mayor of London, where stabbings have surged in recent years, tweeted that anyone caught with a knife “will feel the full force of the law,” a Texas mother who lost her son in a knife attack is taking action.

PJ Media reported Lori Brown said the suspect who allegedly attacked her son “should have not been allowed to have an illegal knife on him and use it to murder somebody.”

She is lobbying Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for more restrictions on knives.

“As with gun control, she seems focused more on restricting access to the weapon the murderer used than on enabling victims to defend themselves,” the report said.

Her son, University of Texas at Austin student Harrison Brown, died in a stabbing attack on campus in May 2017.

“I have nothing to lose. I will not take ‘no’ for an answer,” Brown declared. “If something like [the stabbing attack] happens again, I just don’t know what I would do.”

Authorities have charged Kendrex White, 21, with murder and aggravated assault in the stabbing spree that killed Brown’s son.

Police report he used a “Bowie-style” hunting knife to attack and injure four students.

Weeks after the attack, the governor signed H.B. 1935 into law allowing citizens to carry Bowie knives in more locations, although they still cannot be carried on K-12 and college campuses.

Brown said the new law disregards her son’s death.

“It really did feel like a slap in the face,” she said.

She wants a repeal and amendments to the law.

“I’d also like to see some changes made — on college campuses, university campuses and with this House bill — that prevent knives, Bowie knives, swords, machetes from getting into the wrong hands and coming onto campus,” she said.

The report said the law made it legal to carry a variety of knives, including daggers and dirks. But it still disallows knives with blades more than 5.5 inches long in some areas.

Following London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s move to control knives, TheGunMag.com Senior Editor Dave Workman was shaking his head in disbelief.

In London, authorities have reported 50 stabbing deaths already this year. Police are tweeting images of items they’ve confiscated, including scissors, screwdrivers, pliers and gardening tools and declaring relief that such implements were now in police custody.

“The mayor of London is acting silly, frankly, because bad guys who use knives to commit crimes are not going to turn those knives in. It’s just that simple, just like bad guys aren’t going to turn their guns in,” said Workman, who is also affiliated with the Second Amendment Foundation.

“I think this is an example of government run amok. They think they’re going to solve a problem by disarming the wrong people,” Workman continued. “They’ve already disarmed the wrong people by taking their guns away from them, and that makes them vulnerable to knife attack. I’m dumbfounded by the dumbness of the people in London under this mayor.”

Listen to the WND/Radio America interview with Dave Workman:

One of the stabbing deaths this year came when a 78-year-old British man plunged a knife into the upper body of a home intruder, who later died. Police arrested the man on suspicion of murder, and appalled citizens erected a memorial to the deceased criminal across the street until neighbors tore it down.

“This 78-year-old man was simply defending himself inside the confines of his home from this criminal. For the Brits to even suggest that they might put him on trial for murder is just abysmal,” Workman said.

“At least in the United States, we still recognize that the individual citizen has the right to defend himself or herself from violent crime. In Great Britain, apparently it’s not that way anymore.”