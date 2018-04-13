Large majority now crediting Trump, not Obama, for economy

(Townhall) An interesting polling result for a few reasons, not the least of which is the fact that Q-polls have been pretty terrible for Republicans in the Trump era. First off, the trajectory here is good for Trump. Early on in 2017, Obama was winning the strong majority of credit for an improving US economy. By the fall of last year, a double-digit majority (50/37) of Americans credited Obama over Trump for the improving US economy. Toward the end of January, Gallup showed Trump getting close to pulling even with his predecessor. And now that spring has sprung? Trump has shot out into the lead, and it’s not close. Look at the evolution in public sentiment over the last year: