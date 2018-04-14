Leonard Nimoy's 'Miracle of Israel' – $4.95 today only!

Narrated by the late, great Leonard Nimoy, it is an extraordinary and dramatic telling of the miraculous story of the only nation in world history that was somehow able to maintain a national identity for centuries – without a homeland. And today only, WND readers can get the acclaimed documentary, “The Miracle of Israel,” for only $4.95 – more than $15 off the normal $20 price!

The documentary explores four ancient prophecies in light of modern events, including:

The establishment of the state of Israel in 1948

The re-gathering of the Lost Jewish Tribes to the homeland

The rebuilding of the Temple in Jerusalem, and

Claims of the coming of the Jewish Messiah

The four miracles highlighted in the film are not only distinct threads woven into the fabric and seams of the Jewish people’s survival and restoration, but some say they are proof of prophetic fulfillment that has and will continue to impact the world as it moves toward the Last Days.

Creation and survival of the State of Israel

The birth of Israel as a nation in 1948 was more than just the fulfillment of a dream held across 1,900 years – it was the modern fulfillment of ancient Bible prophecy.

According to the Scriptures, God promised that, although He would banish the Jewish People from their Land because of disobedience, He would in the “latter days” bring them back and re-establish them in their Land.

For the Jewish People, a quest for a Homeland that took almost 2,000 years was ended by a vote that took just three minutes. Although miraculous, it did not come without struggle, a struggle that continues to this day.

Re-gathering of Jewish people from the nations

The history of Israel cannot be told apart from the modern miracle of God’s re-gathering of His people, scattered to the four corners of the earth. This re-gathering began back in the 19th century as Jewish settlers, fueled by their faith and conviction, came back to the Land of their Fathers. They cleared the swamps and revived the language of Hebrew.

Before, during and immediately following the Holocaust, many European Jews tried to immigrate to Israel to escape death, but sadly the British, who ruled Palestine until 1948, turned them away. Many went back to Europe where they were killed while others ended up in internment camps, never making it to the Promised Land.

After 1948, however, the floodgates opened and millions of Jews have returned to their Land. Ancient Jewish communities, perhaps even those whose members may have been descendants of the “Lost Tribes” of Israel, have made aliyah (the Hebrew word meaning “returning to Israel”) from such faraway places as China, India and Ethiopia. A new phenomenon is the sudden interest among many Latinos to recover their lost Jewish identity. Many believe they are descendants of Jews forced to leave Spain and later Portugal during the Spanish Inquisition in the late 15th century. Recent advances in state-of-the-art DNA research can now confirm if, in fact, a person comes from Jewish descent.

Rebuilding the Temple

The first Temple was built by David’s son Solomon around 950 B.C.E. It was constructed according to the pattern of the tabernacle in the wilderness given to Moses to house the Ark of the Covenant. According to archaeologists, scholars and historians, it was built on Mt. Moriah, the site where Abraham offered Isaac to be sacrificed. It was later destroyed by the Babylonians in 586 B.C.E. and eventually rebuilt by the remnant that returned from captivity 70 years later.

Known as the Second Temple, it was later enlarged and beautified by Herod the Great during the latter part of the first century B.C.E. It was built on such a magnificent scale it became one of the great wonders of the ancient world. The Temple was again destroyed by the Romans in 70 C.E. when they ransacked Jerusalem and burned the city to the ground. All that remains of the Temple today is a part of the western protection wall, known as the “Western Wall” or “Wailing Wall.” It is the holiest site in Judaism.

During the seventh century, when Jerusalem was under the control of the Muslims, a mosque was built over what was thought to be the Holy of Holies. It remains there to this day.

The Temple Mount is hotly disputed and is perhaps the most valuable real estate in the world today. A movement has now emerged to rebuild the Temple again and that movement is quickly gaining momentum.

The rise of Messianic expectation

The fourth and final sign that we may be in the time the Bible refers to as the Last Days or the End of Days is the rise of Messianic expectation, particularly among Orthodox Jews living in Israel. The ancient prophets of Israel predicted not only the restoration of the Jewish People to their promised homeland, but also a restoration to their God, the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.

They spoke of a Redeemer who would come to establish the “age to come” on the earth. This would be marked by an era of universal peace, when “The wolf will live with the lamb, the leopard will lie down with the goat, the calf and the lion and the yearling together; and a little child will lead them” (Isaiah 11:6). The Anointed One, from the root of Jesse (see Isaiah 11:1) would usher in this age.

“The Miracle of Israel” documentary is a project of The Miracle of Israel Foundation. The Miracle of Israel Foundation seeks to inform, encourage and equip people to know and understand the importance of supporting Israel – both the Land and the People.

Save $15, get the ‘The Miracle of Israel’ for only $4.95!

That’s right. Your eyes are not deceiving you. Right now, you can save a huge $15 off the cover price of the documentary “The Miracle of Israel.”

Until tonight at 10 p.m. Pacific, you can get your copy for only $4.95 by taking advantage of this special offer, exclusively from WND.

But wait – it gets better. There’s another part to this deal. When you order “The Miracle of Israel” for just $4.95, we will also send you, FREE, three sizzling issues of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly magazine, Whistleblower.

Many readers consider Whistleblower to be simply the world’s best newsmagazine. Each issue focuses like a powerful laser on a single topic – from how to survive financial meltdown to understanding the secret agendas of America’s establishment elite – explored thoroughly, and with facts and insight such as you’ve never seen anywhere else. Recent issues include: “MEET THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA: Feigning objectivity, they traffic in disinformation, conspiracy and fabrication”; “DEMOCRATS UNMASKED: A once-great political party has morphed into madness”; “DELIVER US FROM EVIL: Spiritual warfare in today’s America”; “TRANS-MANIA: The left’s latest – and strangest – war on reality and normality”; and “PERSECUTION RISING: The growing abuse, imprisonment, torture and murder of Christians worldwide.”

So, for $4.95 you get a copy of the “The Miracle of Israel,” plus you get three sample issues of Whistleblower – in hopes, of course, that you will do what most people do, which is to become a long-term Whistleblower subscriber.

(Note: This offer does not apply to current Whistleblower subscribers or those living outside the U.S. However, if you are already a Whistleblower subscriber, or if you want to subscribe now, we have an outstanding offer for you to check out!)

Important: For this very special $4.95 offer, you will receive “The Miracle of Israel” as well as three free issues of Whistleblower magazine. Also included with your free issues will be a renewal notice for a one-year Whistleblower subscription. If you wish to renew, do nothing, and your credit or debit card will be charged the low annual renewal rate of just $39.95. (There’s no risk, because at any time you can cancel your subscription for a full refund on the unused portion.) If you don’t want to renew, simply cancel by calling 1-800-4WNDCOM (800-496-3266) or by emailing [email protected] before the charge date printed on the renewal card you’ll receive. Either way, the book and the 3 free issues are yours to keep. (Only one copy of “The Miracle of Israel” at this price per household. Offer good only in the U.S.)

Please note: If you like your three free Whistleblower issues and renew, when your Whistleblower subscription eventually expires, you’ll receive another renewal notice from us. To keep Whistleblower coming, do nothing and we’ll renew your subscription automatically at the low prevailing rate by charging your credit or debit card. As always, there’s never any risk, as you may cancel at any time for a full refund of the unused portion of your subscription.

Order your copy of “The Miracle of Israel” for only $4.95. Special offer ends tonight at 10 p.m. Pacific.

If you prefer to order by phone rather than online, call our toll-free customer-service line at 1-800-4WND-COM (1-800-496-3266) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Central.

Note: If you choose not to participate in this special promotional offer, you may order “The Miracle of Israel” here.