Let campus cops pack heat, say college students

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Nearly two dozen student activists at Georgetown University recently petitioned the school’s president, John DeGioia, to permit the university’s police force to carry firearms on campus, a demand that comes amid a nationwide debate on gun control and guns in public places.

The group, GU Advocates for Responsible Defense, implored the president to exercise “immediate resolve” and permit “armed security” on the Washington, D.C.- area Catholics campus.

“As a first step, we would like DeGioia to work with Metro PD in order to place armed security on campus. Second, we want him to give [University Police] Chief [Jay] Gruber the authority to train and equip his officers with firearms,” the letter read, a copy of which was obtained by The College Fix.