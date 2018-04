(Daily Wire) Turns out, the ultra-progressive mayor of New York City gives virtually nothing to charity, which actually makes him a pretty typical leader and advocate for big government and high taxes.

See, he’s good at spending your money to help the poor. His? Not so much.

Combined, Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife only gave $350 to charity in 2017 while the couple boasted an adjusted gross income of $223,449, tax returns released on Tuesday revealed, reports The New York Post.