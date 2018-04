I don’t know why you keep putting this woman’s liberal puke on your site [“Time to get rid of the Second Amendment”]. There is no fairness doctrine, and there is no reason for her to be allowed to vomit here opinions on WND.

I gave some monies the last time you requested it, but I will not do it again if I continue to see that you are allowing her to express her Marxist opinions here. To allow her to get her suppressive opinions in is to give cause to the influence of weak minds, of which there are many among the youth today.

Anonymous