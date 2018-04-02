Liberals have only helped blacks fail

Adding to the jeremiads from the phalanx of skin-color pimps and harlots is Latonia Westerfield. I happened upon an article by Westerfield titled: “Why Black People Don’t Need Jason L. Riley’s Help.” (March 25, 2015)

Westerfield, as is typical with her kind, had her Hanes, Jockey’s, Victoria’s Secret or whatever brand of unmentionables she wears in a Gordian knot because in her mind conservative Jason Riley had dared impugn the citadel of skin-color identity politics. The citadel Jason had besmirched was the cathedral of “if you’re black, you’re a victim.”

Riley’s book, titled “Please Stop Helping Us: How Liberals Make It Harder for Blacks to Succeed,” was the cause for Westerfield’s apoplectic rebuttal.

Westerfield wrote: “[Riley’s] words are indicative of why in 2015, race and racism are still cause for black people to fill the streets in protest with their hands raised in the air, demanding that their lives be seen as valuable. This is because Riley’s book doesn’t say anything new, in terms of understanding and dealing with issues in black communities, but rather presents the same old argument that dates back to slave auctions – black culture and, by extension, blackness is inherently defective, ‘if the rise of other groups is any indication, black social and economic problems are less about politics than they are about culture.'”

If black lives mattered to liberals, 17.3 million black women wouldn’t have paid the progeny of Margaret Sanger’s “Negro Project” to murder their babies. If black lives mattered and liberal progressive policies actually helped, between 1976 and 2011, 94 percent of all blacks killed wouldn’t have been killed by other black people.

Without going into the rest of Westerfield’s maudlin essay, her response validates what I have been saying all of my adult life, i.e., blacks are inculcated from cradle to grave to embrace being victims based upon color of skin. To her kind there is nothing as insufferable as a “black” person who isn’t a victim and who doesn’t harbor deep-seated antipathy against America (read: white people).

Westerfield finds Jason Riley’s observations as representative of the primary factors that result in blacks protesting in the streets, but her accusation is flawed. Protesting in the streets, despite what progressives would have blacks believe, is not defined as looting, rioting and burning down entire neighborhoods. Reasonable-minded persons understand a protest to be a gathering/march to draw attention to a condition and/or situation. It can be said that the most effective protests in the history of America were the civil rights marches led by Dr. Martin Luther King. Apparently, Westerfield overlooks that: a) they were peaceful; b) they were based upon facts clearly in evidence; and c) they resulted in positive outcomes without burning down neighborhoods while stealing sneakers and TVs.

Despite Westerfield’s attempt to inject slavery and the slave auctions into her screed, said argument serves only to support the point Riley is making and that I have made ad nauseam. If Westerfield and those like her had valid complaint, they wouldn’t find it necessary to base their arguments upon a practice that ended in America nearly 150 years ago. At what point will these Erebusic skin-color hustlers get over slavery? If the Good Lord tarries, will her kind still be blaming slavery and the “auction block” in the year 2050? What about the year 2075?

The one point Westerfield makes that I do agree with is that “blackness is defective.” My reasons for same are because neither she nor those of her persuasion are able to present any evidence that basing one’s self-worth upon being a color has accomplished anything but discord, immiseration and animus. The fixation upon color of skin as a credo for self-worth has been an abysmal failure on every quantifiable level.

Former professional basketball player Charles Barkley, was right in saying: ” The only thing liberals have done for black people is to give them an inferiority complex.”

Westerfield has a college education, and even if she gained entrance into the universities she attended based upon skin-color affirmative action (sarcasm intended), one would think she would be familiar with George Kelly’s quote from his book on Personal Construct Theory: “Psychological disorder is any personal construction which is used repeatedly in spite of consistent invalidation,” i.e., repeating the same thing failure after failure is a psychological disorder.

There exists no clearer evidence regarding the truth of Kelly’s statement than the evidence that no demographic – and specifically blacks – has been helped by liberal progressives. Being poor, uneducated and/or unemployed doesn’t justify the aberrant behavior we see exhibited today.

Apart from what amounts to a free bowl of soup with the number of vegetables therein predicated upon skin color, liberal progressives have contributed nothing to the betterment of blacks. The question that needs be answered is: Why do those like Westerfield condemn those like Jason Riley and myself who understand this fact?

I don’t want something based upon my skin color; I want it based upon my ability and merit.