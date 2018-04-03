Limbaugh laughs as judge makes 'mincemeat' of enviro 'wackos'

Talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh is certainly enjoying the show as a California judge exposed climate-change “wackos” who filed a massive lawsuit against five oil companies.

In fact, their big “smoking-gun” evidence appears to have gone up in smoke before a judge’s eyes.

As most are aware, those who claim global warming is a manmade existential threat to humanity’s future dive deep into their rhetoric regularly. Last year, Al Gore introduced his sequel to the 2006 “An Inconvenient Truth,” which, a British judge said, had to be accompanied by an alert to students, if shown in schools, that many of its statements were “not supported by current mainstream scientific consensus.”

Gore also told an audience in 2009 “the entire north polar ice cap during some of the summer months could be completely ice-free within the next five to seven years.”

That would have been two years ago.

He also predicted increasing temperatures would cause Earth’s oceans to rise by 20 feet, a claim many scientists say is utterly without rational basis.

See Al Gore make his claims about the ice cap in 2009:

Now their claims have been exposed in a courtroom in California where a judge is to hear a lawsuit by several cities against oil companies. The complaint essentially claims the oil companies knew global warming would destroy the earth but went ahead with their businesses anyway.

On Monday, Limbaugh explained the cities’ representatives had suggested the oil companies were hiding smoking-gun evidence.

The judge asked to see it.

Limbaugh explained: “Oh, do we have news on climate change today based on what happened in a courtroom in California. Let me give you the bare upshot of this. There’s a lawsuit being filed against the fossil fuel companies like Exxon and Texaco and — there’s five of ’em. And the suit has been brought by environmentalist wackos.

“They claim that all of these fossil fuel companies know that they are destroying the planet and are hiding the evidence. They claim in their lawsuit that they know that their business is creating the circumstances that cause climate change. So they filed this massive lawsuit. The judge in this case decided to have a little seminar before the trial actually began. And the climate change environmentalist wackos thought, ‘Oh, my God, this is a godsend. We’re gonna get to go in and we’re gonna rip these people … before the trial begins,'” he said.

However, it didn’t go exactly like that, Limbaugh said:

The judge is an educated and informed person when it comes to climate change, even though the judge is in California. And the upshot of it is that the environmentalist wackos were made fools of. They demonstrated they are lying. For example, one of these they said they had was a smoking-gun memo, a smoking-gun memo at Exxon and some of these other fossil fuel companies where they admit to themselves, internal memo, that they are destroying the planet, that they are engaging in activities causing massive amounts of CO2, causing greenhouse gases, and the planet only has so much time. So the judge said, “Well, let me see. You say they’ve got it. Where is it? What does it say?” And the fossil fuel companies eagerly produced it. You know what it was? It was a slideshow from a U.N. presentation on the international committee of planetary whatever, the IPCC, whatever that stands for. It was simply a slideshow that the U.N. put together, that the environmentalist wackos have been lying about claiming it’s a smoking gun memo from the fossil fuel companies. The judge just made mincemeat of these people, demonstrated they’re lying, demonstrated they don’t know what they’re talking about and that there is no substance to their allegations at all. This is before the trial even began. And the trial has not yet begun. This was a preliminary stage. … The wackos have to go back now and reformulate their whole plan since their basic approach has just been nuked in court, since they have been exposed as lying, making things up. And, of course, everybody that believes in climate change believes what these wackos have been saying, so the world thought that these companies were gonna have their hats handed to ’em even before the trial began. And what ended up happening was the judge exposing the slime tactics of the environmentalist wackos.

The Washington Free Beacon reported the case, California v. Chevron, is being heard by District Judge William Alsup.

During the judge’s tutorial, he “pointed to several inaccuracies in the data and materials provided by the plaintiffs, sometimes to the embarrassment of climate change activists,” the Free Beacon said.

“Alsup also castigated the plaintiff’s claims of a ‘smoking gun’ document that would prove the conspiracy claims true. The plaintiffs pointed to a report that the companies had in their possession as proof they knew about the nefarious effects of climate change in 1995.”

However, the report added: “The ‘smoking gun’ document in question proved to be a regurgitated summary of a 1995 report by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. At the time of its release, the report was subject to significant scrutiny by many in the scientific community because it was riddled with huge uncertainties.”

The judge said the slideshow was widely available, so it would be hard to convince someone it was the basis of a conspiracy.

Gore’s second movie, “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power,” also has been criticized for twisting the truth into a narrative to support global warming – now renamed climate change since the warming stopped some years ago.

Media Research Center’s Newsbusters noted Gore claims in the movie that the flooding caused by Superstorm Sandy at the Twin Towers memorial in New York City is a fulfillment of his prediction that the site would flood due to a rise in the ocean level.

But that isn’t what happened.

In his 2006 film, he said, illustrated by an animation, “If Greenland broke up and melted, or if half of Greenland and half of West Antarctica broke up and melted, this is what would happen to the sea level in Florida.”

Then he showed animations of what he believed would happen to San Francisco, the Netherlands, Beijing and other places.

Turning to Manhattan, he said, “This is what would happen to Manhattan; they can measure this precisely.”

The animation shows water reaching the 9/11 memorial.

But Newsbusters argued Gore has twisted his original words to make it appear his prediction about Manhattan came true.

In a newly released clip from the movie, he says: “Ten years ago when the movie ‘An Inconvenient Truth’ came out, the single most criticized scene was an animated scene showing that the combination of sea level rise and storm surge would put the ocean water into the 9/11 memorial site, which was then under construction. And people said, ‘That’s ridiculous. What a terrible exaggeration.'”

The movie then shows news footage of Superstorm Sandy water reaching the memorial site.

See Al Gore’s claim in his sequel:

Newsbusters pointed out the original prediction “was not about extenuating circumstances of a storm like Sandy slamming into New York or any ‘storm surge’ at all.”

It was about the sea-level rise that would be generated as (he predicted) by a dramatic melting of ice in Greenland and Antarctica.

The report noted the latest maps show that Greenland still has ice 11 years after Gore’s prediction of catastrophic melt.

Even scientists dispute Gore’s contention that Superstorm Sandy was the product of “manmade climate change.”

Scientist Art Robinson has spearheaded The Petition Project, which has gathered the signatures of at least 31,487 scientists who agree that there is “no convincing scientific evidence that human release of carbon dioxide, methane, or other greenhouse gases is causing or will, in the foreseeable future, cause catastrophic heating of the Earth’s atmosphere and disruption of the Earth’s climate.”

They say, “Moreover, there is substantial scientific evidence that increases in atmospheric carbon dioxide produce many beneficial effects upon the natural plant and animal environments of the Earth.”

Robinson, who has a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of California-San Diego, where he served on the faculty, co-founded the Linus Pauling Institute with Nobel-recipient Linus Pauling, where he was president and research professor. He later founded the Oregon Institute of Science and Medicine. His son, Noah Robinson, was a key figure in the petition work and has a Ph.D. in chemistry from Caltech.