Look who's endorsing 'breakthrough' Gospel book

WASHINGTON – In announcing a fundraising project for what is described as a “breakthrough Bible book,” WND and WND Books has enlisted a who’s who of Christian leaders who are enthusiastically endorsing “The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament.”

Researched and written by Joseph Farah over the last three years, the unique book officially releases in September following a grass-roots funding effort designed to provide the companies with the financial resources to print a first run of at least 100,000 copies to meet what is already projected to be massive demand from the public.

Among those endorsing the book are Franklin Graham, Mike Huckabee, Chuck Norris, Greg Laurie, Jack Van Impe, David Barton, Dinesh D’Souza, Jonathan Bernis, Michael Brown, Sid Roth and Ray Comfort.

Calling the book “powerful and important,” Jonathan Cahn, the New York Times bestselling author of “The Harbinger” and other books, said, “It’s like listening to Messiah on the road to Emmaus, revealing His appearances throughout the Hebrew Scriptures.”

Van Impe, the legendary television and radio Bible teacher who is known for memorizing the entire New Testament, wrote: “Never before has anyone offered a more complete and comprehensive, book-by-book exploration of the Gospel in the Hebrew Scriptures. Joseph Farah’s ‘The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament’ is a triumph and an amazing resource for every pastor and every Bible study leader who understands the importance of the Gospel of the Kingdom Jesus preached. It’s even more important for those pastors and Bible study teachers who don’t understand it. Revolutionary!”

Chuck Norris devoted an entire column to extolling the book after being provided with a pre-publication manuscript.

The book also reveals the spiritual key Farah rediscovered in unlocking the door to finding the Gospel in all 39 books of the Hebrew Scriptures – the overlooked references in the New Testament in which Jesus and others refer to “the Gospel of the Kingdom,” suggesting, the author says, Jesus’ message was broader and more encompassing than the offer of personal salvation.

“There was great anticipation among Jesus’ followers in the first century about the restoration of the Kingdom of Israel and the entire world,” Farah explains. “This is what all the prophets talked about and pointed to with the coming of the Messiah. Jesus explained in the very last words He uttered to them before ascending, according to Acts 1, saying first they must receive the power of the Holy Spirit and take the Gospel to the uttermost parts of the Earth. That commandment is still in effect today for today’s followers of Jesus. Then, and only then, Jesus explained he would return as King of Kings and Lord of Lords to fulfill the promise of restoring the Earth to a kind of Eden-like paradise.”

“This is about a fresh look at the Gospel the way it was presented in the beginning,” Farah said. “The book also demonstrates the absolute miracle of the Bible – a book that is fully integrated from start to finish, with one Good News message that has the power to turn the world upside down as it did following Jesus’ ascension.”

As Jonathan Bernis, the messianic host of “Jewish Voice” TV said: “Joseph Farah has done an amazing job of uncovering a singular message of God’s redemptive plan for mankind interwoven through the bible, from Genesis to Revelation. He has discovered the forgotten key to finding the Gospel in all the books of the Hebrew Scriptures. It’s what Jesus called ‘the Gospel of the Kingdom’ – one of the profound lessons of this unique book. This is a terrific resource for pastors and Bible study leaders and for all those who just want to understand how the Scriptures, from beginning to the end, offer one consistent message of redemption.”

Farah is the author, co-author or collaborator on more than a dozen books that have sold millions of copies.

