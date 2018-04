Heavy burden.

As two women sat in a coffee shop, they started to discuss their home lives. One said, “It seems like all Robert and I do anymore is fight. I’ve been so upset that I’ve lost fifteen pounds.”

“Why don’t you just leave him then?” asked her friend.

“Oh, not yet,” the woman replied, “I’d like to lose another ten more pounds first!”



