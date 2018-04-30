Malaysia convicts 1st person under fake-news law

(STRAITS TIMES) — KUALA LUMPUR — A Danish national has become the first person to be convicted under Malaysia’s new anti-fake news law.

Salah Salem Saleh Sulaiman, 46, on Monday (April 30) pleaded guilty to maliciously publishing fake news in the form of a YouTube video on the recent shooting of Fadi al-Batsh, an alleged member of militant Palestine group Hamas in Kuala Lumpur, reported The Star.

He was sentenced to a week’s jail and fined RM10,000 (S$3,378) under the Anti-Fake News Act which came into force on April 11 and provides for stiff punishments of up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of RM500,000.