(WPXI) A man armed with a running chainsaw sawed through the back door of a home while going after two people, police said.

Eugene Bryant thought the two people were his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend, police said.

Police said Bryant pulled up to the house in Hopewell Township, got out of his car and started cranking the chainsaw as he walked toward the house. Police said he got through the door, but the man inside wasn’t the current boyfriend.