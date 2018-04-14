Man who impregnated daughter kills her, her adoptive father

(Newstimes) A North Carolina man who fathered a child with his biological daughter shot and killed her and her adoptive father in Gaylordsville early Thursday, then took his own life in Dover, N.Y., as police closed in.

Meanwhile, authorities visiting the man’s home outside Raleigh found the body of the child, who was also dead.

New Milford police said they found the bodies of a man and a woman, both dead of gunshot wounds, in a black pickup truck near the intersection of Routes 7 and 55.

The driver’s-side window had been smashed in, and the bodies were still strapped in their seat belts.