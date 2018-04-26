Man who tried to steal Trump's tax info gets 18 months in prison

(Talking Point Memo) A Louisiana private investigator was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison for repeatedly trying to electronically access Donald Trump’s federal tax information several weeks before the 2016 election.

Jordan Hamlett, 32, of Lafayette, pleaded guilty in December to misusing Trump’s Social Security number. He had faced a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine when U.S. District Judge John deGravelles sentenced him.

The judge told Hamlett that his sentence “has nothing to do with the election.”

“This is not about who won, who lost. This is not about politics,” deGravelles added.