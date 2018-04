Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A woman confided to her girlfriend, “My ex-husband wants to marry me again.”

The friend said, “How flattering.”

The woman replied, “Not really. I think he’s after the money I married him for.”