Megachurch pastor says Jesus appeared in front of him

Stovall Weems, senior pastor of the 12,000-member Celebration Church in Jacksonville, Florida, told his congregation Sunday that he met Jesus Christ in his home on Good Friday and was surprised by His personality.

“I want to talk to you about the experience I had Friday night where I met and I saw our risen Savior,” Weems said in a recording of his church’s Sunday service posted on YouTube.

Speaking alongside his wife, Kerri, who leads the church with him, Weems, who says he has been “walking with God” for 28 years, said he had never met Jesus like this before.

“The first thing that I was taken back with is like Jesus’ personality. This is how Jesus was when He was on the earth. I heard His voice … the cadence of His voice. I can sense His mood. I can sense His presence like He has a personality. He was fully God but many times we forget the man Christ Jesus. He came as a man so He has His own unique personality so what’s overwhelming is that He was new in that way but at the same time I felt like I’ve known Him forever. I can’t describe the closeness that I felt with Jesus. He didn’t look at me, I never saw the front of his face. He was wearing a white garment. He had brown hair,” Weems said.

Before sharing what he saw of the Christ in his overwhelming encounter, Weems warned that he knew some people would find his testimony hard to believe.