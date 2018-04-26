Melania Trump waxwork unveiled at Madame Tussauds

(London Guardian) Sean Spicer, the former White House press secretary, has unveiled a waxwork of Melania Trump at Madame Tussauds in New York, praising the model as “unbelievably lifelike”.

The figurine of the first lady was unveiled on Wednesday, and stands next to a waxwork of her husband, Donald Trump. The Trumps are positioned behind a wooden presidential desk in a section devoted to world and religious leaders. It is located across from Pope Francis, Gandhi and Fidel Castro.

It’s the first time Melania Trump has been displayed at Tussauds. She joins a pantheon of wax celebrities at the Times Square location, including Angelina Jolie, Queen Elizabeth II and the boyband ‘NSync.