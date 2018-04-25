Mock shooting by students sparks theater panic

(WCBS) — The sound of gunfire and someone shouting “Everybody down, everybody” shocked moviegoers sitting in the lobby of the Bow Tie Majestic 6 movie theaters Sunday night, but the incident appears to have been a juvenile prank.

Five children ranging in ages from 10 to 16 were arrested and face both criminal charges and potential school disciplinary action after police say they used toy cap guns to stage the mock attack in Stamford, reports CBS2’s Tony Aiello.

Police say three members of the group had noisy toy guns and fired them in the theater while shouting “everyone down” before fleeing the theater.