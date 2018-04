(CNN) — Monkey ©. Monkey don’t.

Naruto, a crested macaque in Indonesia, has no rights to the (adorable) selfies he took on a nature photographer’s camera, according to the US 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. That court upheld a lower court’s previous ruling, which said, basically, that animals can’t file copyright infringement suits.

In 2011, Naruto, then 7 years old, snapped several photos of himself with a camera belonging to photographer David John Slater, who was on assignment in Indonesia.