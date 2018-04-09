TV host: What if Trump refuses to be arrested?

What’s known about the “investigation” of President Trump is that Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller says he’s not a target.

And there’s been no evidence released of all of those Democrat claims of “collusion” with Russia, which, technically, isn’t a crime anyway.

And the facts are that the documents that apparently triggered the special counsel scheme were created by an operative with his own Russia links who was on the payroll of a political ops team funded by Hillary Clinton.

Further, Rep. Devin Nunes, chief of the House Intel Committee, says it’s just “crazy” that the Department of Justice has been defying demands for the original paperwork that started the “collusion” investigation.

That document, which likely was represented by the DOJ to the courts that it had been verified even though the FBI chief at the time called them “unverified” and “salacious,” could reveal who instigated the issue, what evidence, or lack of evidence, was used, and much, much more.

“They’re the ones that open an investigation into a presidential campaign using our counterintelligence capabilities. So this in and of itself was unprecedented, it’s crazy, the American people know it’s crazy,” Nunes said over the weekend.

“And the longer that they block this from us, I think the more the American people are going to become frustrated, and it’s going to look badly on the Department of Justice and the FBI.”

The DOJ rejected the demands from Congress, and Nunes responded with, “Be advised that failure to comply in a satisfactory manner will result in the committee pursuing all appropriate legal remedies, including seeking civil enforcement of the August 24 subpoenas in federal district court.”

With all those questions looming about the investigation, MSNBC’s Joy Reid had an apparently much, much more pressing subject to consider over the weekend.

How to arrest President Trump.

Even though there’s been no conviction, not even any charges, and really no basis, that is known, for a case.

She asked, seriously, “What if he fires any Secret Service agent who would allow the federal marshals in? What if Donald Trump simply decides I don’t have to follow the law?”

Her Sunday program was highlighted by Real Clear Politics.

She said, “This is the question. Let’s say that Donald Trump decides he doesn’t want to give an interview with Mueller, but Mueller says ‘Oh, but you will.’ And he’s subpoenaed to interview Robert Mueller. And Donald Trump simply says, ‘I don’t recognize that subpoena.’ This is a president whose behavior is different as president of the United States. He doesn’t seem to follow convention. Who would force him to comply with the subpoena ordering him to do an interview with Robert Mueller?”

Real Clear Politics explained, “Joy Reid seriously discussed a situation where President Trump refused a subpoena and would have to be arrested and put in jail until he testified before a grand jury. Reid envisioned a scenario of a White House besieged by federal marshals who would wait for Trump to give the Secret Service a stand down order so he could be taken into custody.”

Joining Reid in the speculation was former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman, who said the answer to her question was “a federal district court judge.”

But, Reid wondered, “How would they enforce it?”

Akerman explained the contempt procedure and added, “Normally, a person who refuses to testify before a grand jury winds up being incarcerated for the time period of the grand jury which is … can be up to 18 months. So, one way to enforce it is to have Donald Trump taken by the federal marshals and put into federal prison until he testifies,” Akerman said.

Note now that this is discussion about a president who has not even been named as a target.

“What if he refuses to open the White House door?” Reid asked. “What if he fires any Secret Service agent who would allow the federal marshals in? What if Donald Trump simply decides I don’t have to follow the law? ‘I refuse to be held under the law. No marshal can get into this White House and any Secret Service agent who defies me is fired.'”

Akerman speculated on the hypothetical.

“Well, at some point he is going to have to come out of the White House,” he said. “At some point, he is going to have to leave and the U.S. Marshals will be directed to take him into custody, bring him before a federal district court judge. He’ll be basically told that either he goes in and he testifies or he takes the Fifth Amendment. If he takes the Fifth Amendment, there’s not a problem. If he refuses to answer on the grounds that a truthful answer would tend to incriminate him he has the right to do that. If he does that, there’s no contempt. If he doesn’t do that, he can be directed to go directly to jail. Do not pass go. Do not collect $200. End of story.”