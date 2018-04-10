Mueller's anti-Trump crusade

When Donald Trump became president, I feared for the safety and security of him and his family.

With all the hatred drummed up against Trump personally and his ideas, I thought his life could be in danger. I still do.

One thing I never saw coming was Special Counsel Robert Mueller, a law unto himself, who apparently will go to any length to destroy a duly elected president.

Of course, he was tasked with a narrow assignment – investigating “any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump.”

Had Mueller been interested in conducting a fair and impartial investigation, it would be closed by now since not a scintilla of evidence has been found to support such a notion. In fact, because of the wide berth special counsels have when appointed for such a purpose, he could have made a compelling case of links and coordination between the Russian government and Trump’s opponent in that election. That would have been easy.

But, clearly, Robert Mueller was of no mind to prosecute a former secretary of state whose foundation and whose husband, a former president, received massive payoffs from Russia for helping to secure a deal in which Moscow obtained one-fifth of the uranium reserves of the United States. He also was of no mind to investigate Trump’s opponent in that race for hiring a firm to dig up salacious dirt on the candidate – an unverified memo that formed the basis for the probe by Mueller. Nor was Mueller of a mind to investigate Trump’s opponent for a scandal in which she destroyed tens of thousands of emails subpoenaed by Congress.

Instead, he was determined to use a limitless pool of taxpayer money trying to overturn the 2016 presidential election by any means necessary.

On Monday, he sent his goons to raid the offices of the president’s personal attorney, who was cooperating with his investigation, to seize documents related to Stephanie Clifford, better known as porn actress Stormy Daniels, who alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006 the White House has denied. A source familiar with the matter said the search warrant was very broad in terms of items sought, and another source said the search included bank records. Of course, these are all privileged documents due to the attorney-client relationship between Cohen and Trump.

What does Stormy Daniels have to do with Mueller’s mandate of investigating Russian collusion? Is Stormy Daniels a Russian agent? Was she a Russian agent eight years before the 2016 campaign, the last time she alleges any relationship with Donald Trump?

The case of Stormy Daniels, of course, is a civil matter. It’s not a criminal case – or even a potential criminal case, except for the possibility of charging Cohen with an illegal contribution to his client’s campaign. She had no connection with the campaign except to have signed a sworn affidavit denying any relationship with Donald Trump.

This investigation has become a circus – a very dangerous circus, one that treads heavily on the foundation of U.S. law and legal tradition.

Mueller must enjoy the media spotlight, the attention, the “showdown” with the president. But Americans have no stomach for this kind of partisan, mud-wrestling spectacle in Washington. It’s a priceless example of why they elected Trump in the first place – to be about the business of the people, not the interests of Washington and the Deep State.

On Monday we witnessed the relentlessness of the Deep State to undermine and, presumably, to derail Trump’s presidency by any means necessary – even if it means raiding the office of the president’s personal attorney so Mueller can rifle through his files to find dirt on Trump.

I’m ashamed any American who would lead such a reckless investigation ever served as director of the FBI – for 13 years, no less. I’m ashamed that any American, an attorney himself no less, would violate attorney-client privilege between a sitting president and his longtime personal lawyer so blatantly in front of the entire world to please CNN and the New York Times and his own ego.