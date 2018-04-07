Musk warns of 'immortal dictator from which we can never escape'

(CNBC) Elon Musk warns A.I. could create an ‘immortal dictator from which we can never escape’ Elon Musk warns A.I. could create an ‘immortal dictator from which we can never escape’

Superintelligence — a form of artificial intelligence (AI) smarter than humans — could create an “immortal dictator,” billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk warned.

In a documentary by American filmmaker Chris Paine, Musk said that the development of superintelligence by a company or other organization of people could result in a form of AI that governs the world.

“The least scary future I can think of is one where we have at least democratized AI because if one company or small group of people manages to develop godlike digital superintelligence, they could take over the world,” Musk said.