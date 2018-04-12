Muslims turning to Christianity -- everywhere!

Try this at home, folks.

Use your favorite search engine (not Google, of course) and type in the following or similar phrase – Muslims converting to Christianity.

You might be surprised by what you find – if, of course, I hadn’t given it away with the headline.

My wife, Elizabeth, tipped me off to this, and I was shocked – not in a bad way, but a very good way.

The preponderance of evidence does suggest there is a trend underway. Muslims all over the world are converting to Christianity by the millions every year.

From Lebanon to Finland and from Austria to Germany – and, most of all, throughout the Middle East and Africa – there’s something going on here.

It is happening several different ways. The most interesting are the miraculous appearances of Jesus to even some of the most hardened Islamic jihadis. I’ve heard many of these stories firsthand. They involved total life changes in which the Muslim who has the dream goes from violent terrorist and Christian persecutor to someone who not only converts but becomes a missionary or a Christian pastor.

Stories like this are not just urban legend. Even the New York Times published one recently.

It’s not a new phenomenon at all, but it seems to be exploding now to the point at which it cannot be ignored.

The late Jim Rutz, a great friend, wrote a book called “Megashift” many years ago, which was later republished by WND Books. This indeed was one of the megatrends he wrote about – complete with statistics and well-documented facts. So, I shouldn’t have been surprised. And I wasn’t. I guess the only thing that I found a little shocking was how the press is beginning to cover the story.

You want some numbers?

A 2012 Pew Research study found the share of the population that is Christian in sub-Saharan Africa climbed from 9 percent in 1910 to 63 percent in 2010. This took place in the midst of Muslim-majority populations.

It’s not just Islam they are turning from, either. The Christian population in officially atheist China is growing so steadily that by 2030 it could have more churchgoers than America – if it doesn’t already. Nobody knows because most believers worship covertly – outside of the state-approved churches.

Iran is one of the places where this trend is strong. It seems people there are not just upset with the regime. They have become disenchanted with Islam, too. Just a few years ago, Christians in Iran totaled fewer than a half million. Today the number is estimated to be 3 million.

I could regale you with more statistics, but it’s more fun to discover them for yourself, which is why I suggested a little research on your own.

Is this the work of the Holy Spirit?

I wondered as I was reading these news articles and other reports. It all reminded me of two Bible passages – one from the Old Testament and one from the New that is actually quoting the old.

The parallel verses come in Joel 2 and Acts 2. I’ll just give the first prophecy from Joel and you can look up the other if you’re interested.

From Joel 2:28, 29, 32: “And it shall come to pass afterward, that I will pour out my spirit upon all flesh; and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, your old men shall dream dreams, your young men shall see visions: And also upon the servants and upon the handmaids in those days will I pour out my spirit. And it shall come to pass, that whosoever shall call on the name of the Lord shall be delivered: for in mount Zion and in Jerusalem shall be deliverance, as the Lord hath said, and in the remnant whom the Lord shall call.”