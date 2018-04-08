My advice for Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

In my “Official Chuck Norris Fact Book,” I quote from comedian Jon Stewart, who said: “Is there anything Amazon doesn’t sell? I want to buy the core of the earth!”

Whatever your thoughts about Amazon’s colossal growth, and President Trump’s battle with its CEO Jeff Bezos, Amazon isn’t going anywhere. Odds are, we’ve all purchased dozens if not hundreds of items from the corporate giant.

Here’s where I think Amazon can do some good for America, and even gain a little more recognition with those who want to undermine its influence and proliferation.

The advice is not my own, but I actually got it while traveling and reading a copy of USA Today in Starbucks. It comes from an opinion piece by Ric Edelman titled, “How Amazon and Jeff Bezos could save a city and restore their battered brand.” I want to tell you his advice, and then add some more of my own.

First, Fredric Mark “Ric” Edelman is the chairman and co-founder of Edelman Financial Services, the author of some personal finance books, and the host of a weekly personal finance syndicated talk-radio show called “The Ric Edelman Show.”

At the heart of Edelman’s USA Today opinion piece is Amazon’s pursuit for a new (second) corporate headquarters, or HQ2, in North America. The first is in Seattle, Washington.

In January, Amazon announced it narrowed its choices to 20 finalists: Atlanta; Austin; Boston; Chicago; Columbus, Ohio; Dallas; Denver; Indianapolis; Los Angeles; Miami; Montgomery County, Maryland; Nashville; Newark; New York City; Northern Virginia; Philadelphia; Pittsburgh; Raleigh, North Carolina; Toronto and Washington, D.C.

Amazon execs made their decisions based upon their national search and North American cities’ proposals: 238 cities submitted preliminary bids. Each city’s proposal was based upon Amazon’s Request for Proposal criteria, which stated that the corporation “preferred candidates with a business-friendly environment, a highly educated labor pool, strong transportation options, cultural fit and a good quality of life,” as USA Today reported.

This is where financial guru Ric Edelman and I differ with Amazon.

Edelman wrote in his op-ed piece: “Most Amazon HQ2 finalists are well off. Jeff Bezos should transform a city that really needs it – and boost Amazon’s image and stock amid Trump attacks.”

He adds, “My advice – my plea – to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is this: Throw the list of finalists away and plant your HQ2 flag in a community that truly needs the economic transformation you are uniquely positioned to provide.”

Edelman explains: “Fifteen of the finalists enjoy median household incomes above the 2016 national average of $57,617. (The Washington area’s median household income is $95,843.) Only one finalist among the 19 can arguably be called average – and that’s the Pittsburgh area, with 5.4 percent unemployment and median household income of $56,063. The Pittsburgh population is hardly suffering.

“But there is one finalist worth highlighting: the city of Newark. It has a 12 percent unemployment rate (double its metro area, which includes New York); median household income of only $31,100; and nearly a third of residents living in poverty. So Newark would appear to be a worthy candidate.”

Does CEO Bezos and Amazon, whose market value just soared above $685 billion (more than Microsoft for the first time), really need to seek national finalists who can offer the corporate mogul “business-friendly environment, a highly educated labor pool, strong transportation options, cultural fit and a good quality of life”?

I agree with Edelman that Amazon is uniquely positioned to do just the opposite: to show its benevolent side by proposing to cities – not vice versa – that it will help them create those very economic and educational standards and qualities of life that they desired as criteria for selection. Maybe Amazon’s focus needs to be more on benevolence and less on bids.

To be honest, bolstering small-town America is what my wife, Gena, and I are doing in a city that few have likely ever heard of: Navasota, Texas. It’s where our CForce Bottling Company is located. It’s helping to put Navasota on the map, employing local citizens and bringing visitors from all across the nation to patron its restaurants and other businesses while they visit us. We could ship the water out to Houston, Dallas or another major metropolis for bottling, but instead we are sending a signal of the power of small-town Americana by establishing the plant right at its source.

Please, don’t misunderstand me. I’m thrilled that our own beloved Lone Star State cities of Austin and Dallas are among the top 20 candidates for Amazon HQ2, and I would equally love to see those great cities win. And, sure, people from their surrounding rural communities could commute to the new headquarters if it were located there.

At the same time, I think of the many outlying and hurting suburban and rural communities. For example, just 76 miles south of Austin is Sutherland Springs, where the murderer opened fire on a church service brutally killing 26 precious souls and injuring 20 others. Four percent of the town’s population was gone in minutes.

Imagine the impact and power of Amazon’s benevolent and philanthropic spirit if its HQ2 were to be centered in a place like Sutherland Springs; Waco, Texas; Columbine, Colorado; Parkland, Florida, or one of the many other epicenters of past tragedy? Imagine how it could send a signal of goodwill, renew hope and empower people and the economy at the same time. I bet such a decision would triple Amazon’s stock and popularity in a day!

I realize the necessity and power of commerce and economic vitality in a decision like choosing Amazon’s HQ2 location. But is it possible there is more that should be considered than economics alone, like the potential of further exercising ghosts of tragedy? Or what about improving family life in large bedroom communities by providing significantly less commute time for parents and couples?

For example, as far as our home state of Texas, Houston is an amazing place and has a relatively low 4.2 percent unemployment rate. However, just 48 miles west is Prairie View, where the unemployment rate is nearly double at 8 percent among its roughly 5,000 residents, which is 68 percent higher than the national average. The median income is $24,625 per household ($5,922 per capita), which is 79 percent lower than the Texas average and 80 percent lower than the national average. The poverty rate in Prairie View is 46 percent, which is 204 percent higher than the national average.

There are roughly 2.3 million people in Houston, and millions more in surrounding suburban cities. Like most of the largest U.S. cities, commute traffic into Houston can be some of the worst in the country. Within a few dozen miles from Prairie View are hundreds of bedroom communities whose tens (if not hundreds) of thousands of occupants commute into Houston. Just imagine the impact on traffic, the economy and family life if myriad of those commuters were traveling to work in the opposite direction to Prairie View’s Amazon HQ2.

Of course, not all rural communities would welcome or want Amazon’s HQ2 in its neck of the woods or prairie, but what’s wrong with offering? Would any town with roughly 10 percent or higher unemployment rightly refuse it?

The economic benefit of Amazon’s HQ2 is clearly outlined on its website: “We expect to invest over $5 billion and grow our second headquarters location to be a full equal to Amazon’s current campus in Seattle, creating as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs. In addition to Amazon’s direct hiring and investment, construction and operation of HQ2 is expected to create tens of thousands of additional jobs and tens of billions of dollars in additional investment in the surrounding community.”

Enrico Moretti, an economics professor at the University of California-Berkeley, told USA Today that the 50,000 jobs would be just the beginning: “All those highly-paid workers will themselves need doctors, teachers, waiters, carpenters, designers and shop clerks. My research suggests the indirect job number could be four to five times larger – on the order to 250,000.”

That is why Ric Edelman’s final plea to Amazon’s CEO is mine as well: “Jeff, you have an opportunity to do something unprecedented, something remarkable. Don’t demand tribute from the nation’s most prosperous cities. Instead, make a real difference. Build your new headquarters in a place where folks can genuinely benefit from what you have to offer. Go to West Virginia. Go to Kentucky. Go to Alabama. Go to Mississippi. How about Detroit, Michigan? You don’t need to limit your choices to cities that have a pool of ready workers or an international airport – two criteria on your list. You’re a real ‘Field of Dreams’: If you build it, people will come. Workers will flock to wherever you go.”