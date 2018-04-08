Mysterious 4-alarm blaze at Trump Tower

A mysterious four-alarm fire on the 50th-floor of the 58-story Trump Tower in New York was extinguished by the New York Fire Department, but not before seriously injuring at least one person – a civilian.

Flames and smoke were spotted billowing and debris raining down Saturday night. Debris could be seen falling to the ground below on 57th Street in Midtown.

The blaze has been knocked down as firefighters sweep the site to identify the source in the skyscraper, according to fire officials.

There were street closures surrounding the tower, from East 55th Street to East 57th Street and West 56th Street from Fifth Avenue to Madison Avenue, according to officials.

President Trump was not in New York City this weekend.

Trump Tower, named for the 45th president, is also the headquarters of The Trump Organization and was the campaign nerve center for Donald Trump when he ran on the GOP ticket in the 2016 presidential election.

The president maintains the building’s top three floors as his residential home.

He was in the White House, and U.S. Secret Service has been made aware of the incident.

Trump praised the building’s construction as a “well-built building” and lauded firefighters who managed to put out the blaze on Saturday.

“Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!”