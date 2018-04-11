Mystery E. coli outbreak in 7 states

(MIAMI HERALD) — An E. coli outbreak that’s touched seven states is under investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA’s announcement of the potentially fatal food-borne illness via a website post and e-mail acknowledged neither the FDA nor the Centers for Disease Control knows where this outbreak started nor had they identified a common food denominator.

What they do know is six people in New Jersey, four people in Idaho, two people in Connecticut, two people in Pennsylvania and one each in Missouri, Ohio and Washington were infected between March 22 and March 31. The CDC says six people have been hospitalized.