Mystery 'trumpet sounds from sky' in Hawaii

Snippins News has posted online a video that contains sounds that are described as possibly being from “tidal waves, methane explosions, underground earthquakes, or shifting sand dunes.”

Or not.

“Although it’s probable that these ‘weird apocalyptic’ booming sounds seemingly coming from the skies have an earthly origin, USGS scientist David Hill says that it’s also possible some of these noises originate from above,” the report explains.

PJ Media describes it as a “video recording of eerie trumpet sounds from Hawaii.”

Some, the posting explains, are speculating “that the end times and the Second Coming of Jesus Christ are imminent.”

“Jesus Christ is coming soon. I say it is a trumpet,” said “Believer John Seventeen” on YouTube.

“User Jeff Suttles twisted the end times angle into a Trump joke. ‘Heaven is trying to influence the outcome of the 2020 election by blowing trumpets,’ he wrote. ‘I say that Donald is colluding with heaven. Time to call for a special council [sic] and impose sanctions,'” PJ Media wrote.

You’re not being told the entire glorious truth about the Bible’s contents. Learn Scripture on the spirit level as well as the physical level in the best-selling “Shocked by the Bible 2” — autographed at WND!

WND reported only a few years ago that similar mysterious sounds have been reported many times, and often listeners described them as the trumpet blasts described in the biblical book of Revelation.

Reports have come from Britain, Ukraine, the U.S., Germany and Belarus.

At that time, pastor, talk-show host and author Carl Gallups, who used the symbol of the trumpets of Revelation as the basis for his exploration of the end times in “Final Warning: Understanding the Trumpet Days of Revelation,” says believers should be wary of hoaxes.

“Of course, some would expect an author who has written a book about the ‘trumpet days’ of Revelation to be absolutely giddy about the reported phenomenon of mysterious trumpet sounds coming from the sky at various locations around the world. However, the opposite is true,” he said.

“There is room for a lot of scientific, common sense and biblical skepticism in this matter. Even though I love to point out scriptural connections to current geopolitical events and their possible prophetic correlations, I am not a wild-eyed sensationalist. I consistently strive to give an objective and biblically balanced explanation of sensational and unusual claims. I approach these kinds of claims with investigative and biblical caution.”

Gallups, a former law enforcement officer in Florida, suggests some of the reported incidents could be artificially created.

“I have been researching this topic for years and am still very skeptical about the authenticity of these purported ‘trumpet events.’ With today’s technology, it would be all too simple to overlay these weird, supernatural-like sounds into a video after you have gathered up a few friends to gawk up into the sky while you film them. Couple this with the fact that two insanely popular movies, ‘War of The Worlds’ and ‘Clash of The Titans,’ have almost identical sounds in them – it is easy to approach this topic with a high level of skepticism.

“Besides, where were the many thousands of other people who certainly should have heard the same sounds at the same time and frantically reported them? Where were the instantaneous mainstream media in reporting such a stupendous and ‘widely witnessed’ event? Where are the multiple police reports that should exist in these cases? Why were the social media formats not virtually, and instantly, lit up with activity, questions and credible reports coming from these high-population-density areas where the sounds were reported to have been recorded?”

Numerous videos are posted on YouTube from across the globe, with people wondering just what is causing the strange phenomenon.

Here’s a sampling of what’s being reported:

Author and Christian teacher Joel Richardson at that time saw significance in the societal reaction to the mysterious sounds. The author of “When a Jew Rules the World: What The Bible Really Says About Israel in the Plan of God” says the worldwide reaction shows people around the globe sense something is deeply wrong with the course of current events. Perhaps, Richardson suggests, the world is expecting something.

“Many people throughout the world today have the sense that we may indeed be approaching the final period of the present age,” he said. “Given that reality, it’s interesting that these unexplainable sounds bear a peculiar resemblance to the sound of trumpets. The Scriptures, of course, tell us that it is at the final trumpet that Jesus will return to overthrow this present wicked system, and establish his kingdom here on the earth. One could also say that it sounds as if the earth itself is groaning under the burden of bearing the increasing sins of mankind. So also do the Scriptures tell us that all of creation itself is groaning and yearning for the return of Jesus.”

Richardson believes a scientific explanation can likely be found for the strange sounds. However, he cautions, this does not mean the ominous worldwide occurrence doesn’t reveal a greater, intangible truth.

