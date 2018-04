(FOX NEWS) — NBC’s Chuck Todd has been slammed online after he took to Twitter last week to offer his thoughts about Good Friday.

The “Meet the Press” host said that he was a “a bit hokey” about the religious occasion.

“I don’t mean disrespect to the religious aspect of the day, but I love the idea of reminding folks that any day can become “good,” all it takes is a little selflessness on our own part,” he wrote. “Works EVERY time.”