Needed: Linguistics counselor for Trump

Every president has a multitude of counselors: national security, economic, health, environment, etc. Some serve officially. Others are at his beck and call. This president, however, is sorely in need of one more – a linguistic counselor.

There was a time when a person’s dollar earning power could be measured by a simple vocabulary test. The theory being that a large vocabulary is a good indication of a person’s level of education – the more you know, the higher your earning potential. Certainly, that is no longer the case as our schools have been dumbed down and a good vocabulary is no longer valued.

Our president was a highly successful businessman with the skills desperately needed to turn this country around. He has made a lot of progress toward that end, much more than anyone expected. However, his inability to control his ego coupled with his limited vocabulary have drowned out his accomplishments and kept him from successfully communicating with the American people. To borrow a well-worn phrase from this president, “Not good!”

Trump apparently needs very little sleep. He often stays up late at night stewing over something he heard or read in the media and issues ill-advised, inarticulate tweets that step on his message and give his adversaries ammunition to fire at him. His statements directed at his former FBI director are a case in point.

James Comey’s book was a dud. It contained no bombshell information. His recent interviews make him look petty, partisan, incompetent and small. It has degraded his image and that of the FBI. If anything, it backs up Trump’s reasons for firing him.

We now know that Comey hates Trump and that his wife and daughters participated in the infamous “pussy parade” in Washington to protest Trump’s inauguration. Comey slung as much mud as he could hoping something would stick to the president. By far, the most outrageous and utterly pathetic thing Comey has said was: “I honestly never thought these words would come out of my mouth, but I don’t know whether the current president of the United States was with prostitutes (from that infamous, unverified Russian dossier paid for by the Clinton campaign) peeing on each other in Moscow in 2013. It’s possible, but I don’t know.”

It’s possible little green men live on Mars, but I don’t know. It’s possible that fairies are real and come out at night and hide all the things I now can’t find, but I don’t know. It’s possible trolls live under bridges and weaken the foundations, but I don’t know. Please!

Comey was digging a hole for himself, but Trump inadvertently threw him a lifeline by tweeting:

“Slippery James Comey, a man who always ends up badly and out of whack (he is not smart!), will go down as the WORST FBI Director in history, by far!”

And later:

“Unbelievably, James Comey states that Polls, where Crooked Hillary was leading, were a factor in the handling (stupidly) of the Clinton Email probe. In other words, he was making decisions based on the fact that he thought she was going to win, and he wanted a job. Slimeball!

“I never asked Comey for Personal Loyalty. I hardly even knew this guy. Just another of his many lies. His ‘memos’ are self serving and FAKE!”

A quick check of a thesaurus will give the president a lot of other word choices:

Not Smart – unintelligent, mindless, simpleton, brainless, idiotic, imbecilic, moronic, pointless, foolish, simple minded.

Fake – counterfeit, sham, fraud, hoax, imitation, artificial, pseudo, bogus, faux.

Slippery – cunning, crafty, deceitful, dishonest, serpentine, dissembling, knavish.

Tough talk is appropriate and often necessary to call someone out. However, name-calling is simply beneath the office of president of the United State. There are better ways to get your point across.

Trump, we are told, recently committed his life to Christ. He may be the leader of the free world, but he is still a baby Christian. On those sleepless nights, he would do well to read the Bible instead of the newspapers.

David, the king after God’s own heart, wrote many psalms pouring out his heart to God when he was unjustly accused. David would complain, but then his prayers would turn to praise as he put his trust in the Lord and left the results to God.

“Their own tongues will ruin them, and all who see them will shake their heads in scorn.” (Psalm 64:8)

And the words of his son Solomon, who was considered one of the wisest men who ever lived:

“A soft answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger.” (Proverbs 15:1)