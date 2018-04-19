Netanyahu: More countries to relocate embassies to Jerusalem

(Asharq al-Awsat) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said more countries will relocate their embassies to Jerusalem, noting that the US embassy would be open within weeks.

“Relations with the US have resulted in an unprecedented diplomatic achievement, which comes in the form of an official recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel,” he said on Tuesday in a speech during a ceremony held by the Israeli Foreign Ministry to honor diplomats.

“We will meet in this particular place after several weeks to host visitors on the occasion of the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem; not to mention the announcement of other countries to transfer their embassies to our capital,” he added.