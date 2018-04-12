New $11 tax in works to drive into New York City

Drivers already pay taxes on their cars, gasoline, parking, roads and more.

Now, some may need to get ready for a tax on where they go.

A special $11 tax, if ever you want to drive into New York City, is being considered.

The Heartland Institute reports the idea is under consideration by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

His “Fix NYC” task force hopes to cut traffic congestion and raise revenue for the Metropolitan Transit Authority by charging $11.52 for a car to enter Manhattan, $25.34 for a truck, and $2 to $5 per ride for sharing services.

“The proposal would make New York the first city in the United States to charge drivers for entering its downtown core. Drivers could avoid the fee only by entering Manhattan through either of the two city-owned East River bridges and bypassing the congestion zone,” the report explains.

It’s all in the wake of reports that New York’s subway system is in turmoil and its roads are more than overcrowded. New York City traffic congestion now ranks second worst among cities in the United States and third worst among cities in the world.

“Before asking commuters to abandon their cars, we must first improve mass transit capacity and reliability,” Fix NYC states.

Facing a local economic hit of $100 billion if the traffic problem isn’t “addressed over the next five years,” Fix NYC came up with the idea.

Heartland said the Fix NYC plan is not the first time New York lawmakers “have attempted to solve traffic problems and fill MTA budget shortfalls simultaneously.”

“In 2008, then-New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg advocated a similar proposal that encountered a stiff backlash from New York residents and state assembly members. The state House and Senate both declined to pass the Bloomberg-backed legislation.”

Heartland explained current Mayor Bill DeBlasio already is worrying it would hurt middle- and lower-income New Yorkers, and Randal O’Toole of the Cato Institute says the idea is doomed to fail.

“New York City calls its proposal congestion pricing, but it is more accurately called cordon pricing,” said O’Toole. “Congestion pricing prices each road by an amount that varies by traffic levels so roads never get congested.

“Cordon pricing charges people to cross a line drawn around a city or portion of that city regardless of whether traffic is congested on the route or at the time they cross,” O’Toole said.