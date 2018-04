(CNBC) — The deadline to file your taxes is rapidly approaching, but cyber criminals have already been hard at work trying to cash in with fraudulent tax returns.

This tax season, experts say instead of targeting individual tax payers, scam artists are targeting tax professionals.

“One of the challenges that we’re seeing this year is that as tax professionals and the I.R.S. have become more and more sophisticated, so too have the adversaries,” said Caleb Barlow, IBM Security’s vice president of threat intelligence.