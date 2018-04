(Breitbart) The number of Swedes who want to see far fewer asylum seekers enter the country has doubled since 2015 to nearly half of the voting population.

A poll conducted by Ipsos found that the general Swedish attitude toward taking in large numbers of asylum seekers had radically changed since the height of the 2015 migrant crisis when only two out of ten people were for reducing the number, Dagens Nyheter reports.

“This is a dramatic change, not least because it has been so fast,” said professor of Political Science Marie Demker who teaches at the University of Gothenburg.