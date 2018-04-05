Nunes demands original document that prompted Russia probe

(The Hill) House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) is demanding the original FBI document that outlines the bureau’s reasoning for opening a counterintelligence investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign’s alleged connections to Russia.

His deadline for the DOJ and FBI to provide the unredacted document is April 11. In a letter sent Wednesday to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray, Nunes threatened to take legal action if the agencies do not comply, noting that the committee issued subpoenas in August that “remain in force.”

According to Nunes, the previous response to his request was a “heavily redacted version” of the document, which Nunes called “unsatisfactory.”