NYSE suspends trading in Amazon, Google

(CNBC) — The New York Stock Exchange suspended trading on the floor for the rest of the session Wednesday in Amazon, Booking Holdings and Alphabet due to a “price scale code issue,” according to the exchange’s website. The stocks traded normally elsewhere, including on their home exchanges.

The exchange said “any open orders in these securities will be cancelled” on its status page.

The issue affecting stocks with prices above $1,000 which trade primarily at the Nasdaq. Booking Holdings (formerly Priceline), Amazon and Alphabet are the three highest priced stocks in the S&P 500 and the only ones with prices that are four digits.