Obama's gifts to foreign leaders called 'generic and unimaginative'

The federal government has released a list of gifts the Obama administration gave to foreign dignitaries, which are described as “generic and unimaginative” by the organization that asked for the information, reports Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

The Federation of American Scientists, which obtained the list from the State Department, also described the gifts as “not reflecting any particularized esteem.”

The Obama administration gave dozens of wrist watches to various foreign leaders in 2014, FAS said.

The 32-pages of information, FAS said, shows “the presentation of gifts is a customary feature of personal encounters between U.S. and foreign leaders, as is the recording and reporting of each gift.”

The most common gift was a custom men’s watch in a wooden presentation box with an inscription plaque, worth about $465.

One exception was a custom seed chest containing nine varieties of American seeds, with a declared value of $1964.87, which was presented to Pope Francis, FAS said.

The king of Morocco, Mohammed VI, received a copy of a 1786 treaty valued at $550.

“Also noteworthy is a rare edition of a book about the 1893 World’s Congress of Religions that featured Swami Vivekananda and other luminaries (declared value $1,375 – but now half that price on Amazon) that was given to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

For the rest of this report, and more, please go to Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.