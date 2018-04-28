Oklahoma House: 2nd Amendment is your carry permit

(Breitbart) The Oklahoma House passed legislation Wednesday to abolish the need to get a state-issued permit before carrying a concealed handgun for self-defense.

The legislation, Senate Bill 1212, would allow Oklahoma residents ages 21 and up to carry without a permit so long as they were legal gun owners with no felony record.

News 9 reports that State Rep. Meloyde Blancett (D-Tulsa) opposed the bill and claimed law enforcement opposes it too.

State Rep. Jeff Coody (R-Lawton) countered Blancett, saying, “The Oklahoma State Bureau of investigation gets a great deal of money from the permitting process. So they simply are concerned about revenue over the freedom of law abiding citizens.”