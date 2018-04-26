Open-borders Merkel admits 'refugees' to blame for anti-Semitism

Known for her open-door immigration policy, Angela Merkel was unusually frank in an interview with Israeli television, admitting a massive influx of Muslim refugees is behind a wave of anti-Semitic attacks in Germany.

“We now have another phenomenon, as we have refugees or people of Arab origin who bring another form of anti-Semitism into the country,” Merkel told Israel’s Channel 10 network on Sunday.

Last year, after her party took a pounding in elections, Merkel ordered the EU to intercept the vessels of refugee smugglers and escort them back to North Africa, noted Jihad Watch blogger Christine Douglass-Williams.

But just three months later, she urged Europe to take in even more refugees and said Islam is “not the source of terror.”

In the interview Sunday, Merkel observed that in Germany, no Jewish nursery, school or synagogue can be left without police protection.

“This dismays us,” she said.

Last week, a 19-year-old Syrian asylum seeker turned himself in to police after being caught on video attacking a man in Berlin wearing a Jewish kippa.

The victim, not a Jew, was 21-year-old Israeli Arab Adam Armoush, who told the German broadcaster Deutsche Welle he donned a traditional Jewish skullcap as an experiment after a friend told him that wearing one in public in Germany was unsafe.

Armoush didn’t believe it and sought to prove his friend wrong.

The video shows the Syrian man whipping Armoush with a belt while shouting “Yehudi!” or Jew, in Arabic, reported the Israeli daily newspaper Haaretz.

Armoush told the Israeli broadcaster Kan TV the attackers “kept cursing us, and my friend asked them to stop cursing.”

“They started to get angry and one of them ran to me and I knew it was important to film it because there would be no way to catch him by the time police arrived.”

Noting the rise in anti-Semitism in Europe, Haartez said Jewish students have reported anti-Semitic bullying in schools in recent months and Israeli flags were burned during a recent protest in Berlin.

Earlier this month, Germany’s most important music prize was given to a rap band that includes the line “my body more defined than Auschwitz inmates,” drawing outrage from government officials.

Across Europe, especially among youth, “Jew-hate is the new cool,” said Abigail R. Esman, who writes from the Netherlands and New York for the Investigative Project on Terror.

In January, she wrote, an alleged arson attack took place at a suburban Paris kosher supermarket on the third anniversary of the terror attack at the kosher Hyper-Cacher market outside of Paris in which a Muslim terrorist killed four people after a standoff.

Among the attacks in France in 2017, a Jewish woman was killed by a Muslim neighbor who pushed her out a window, and a Jewish family was robbed and held hostage.

“You’re Jews, so where is the money,” the assailants allegedly said.

Sweden also has seen a disproportionate number of anti-Semitic attacks recently, Esman said. In December, Muslims hurled Molotov cocktails at Jewish teens at a synagogue party in Gothenburg, and firebombs were planted at a Jewish cemetery in Malmo.

At a Stockholm protest against President Trump’s call to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the New York Times reported, a speaker called Jews “apes and pigs,” a common anti-Jewish epithet.

And in Malmo, according to the Times, children at a Jewish kindergarten played behind bulletproof glass.