Our last lunch with (and the funeral of) Barbara Bush

They say behind every great man is a great woman. That couldn’t be truer for former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara.

The Bushes just happened to reside most of their early and latter lives in our home state of Texas, where my wife Gena and I were honored to get to know them quite well. We’ve shared many choice moments together through the years, from their days in the White House until our last lunch together just a few months ago.

I’ve shared with people for the nearly 30 years that I’ve known the Bushes that the 41st president and former first lady are two of the finest, most decent and good people this world has ever produced. They belong to an elite class of integrity-filled national and global leaders who not only talk their talk but walk their walk. They are first-class Americans, parents and grandparents.

Mrs. Bush was the epitome of charm, elegance, grace, with a no-nonsense, matriarchal gift and style that transcended politics and touched people across the nation and around the world. She was also so witty and had a great sense of humor, all the way up to the end of her life.

I first became acquainted with President and Mrs. Bush in 1990, when he helped me start our foundation, KICKSTART Kids, which teaches character through karate in Texas middle schools. President and Mrs. Bush blessed us with their presence countless times at KICKSTART Kids events and fundraisers. As a part of our profound thanks, in 2017, Gena and I gave them our Founders’ Vision Award.

President Bush honored and blessed me big time again in 2009 by presenting me with the McLane Leadership Business Award for my martial arts, entrepreneur and humanitarian accomplishments.

And there was Mrs. Bush with him through it all in support of him and us.

President and Mrs. Bush’s marriage was a personal model for Gena and me. They had an unparalleled love and marriage story that desperately needs to be emulated more in our time. Seventy-three years of love and commitment in marriage. Most only hope to live that long, let alone be married for that longevity. That’s just not believing in the sanctity of marriage – that’s living it.

It reminds me of Tammy Wynette’s now classic country song, “Stand by your man.” I believe Barbara Bush did that better than most.

Barbara loved her man dearly, but she also let him know where she stood – on nearly everything. I’m certain after I parachuted out of plane with President Bush for his 80th birthday, Mrs. Bush was the one to say, “That will never happen again.” And it didn’t! (She was always a formidable presence wherever she was, with or without the president.)

A couple months ago, Gena and I had our final lunch with President and Mrs. Bush at their home in Houston. They were the typical amazing and gracious hosts they have always been. Like with myriad of others, they always made us feel at home and so special, like we were the only people on the planet. They were always so interested in what we were doing and our latest ventures. We spoke about family, mutual friends and, of course, KICKSTART Kids and our new CForce bottled water.

As we were walking out, Mrs. Bush reminded us of how much she loved us. Her facial expressions said it all, but to add those words just reminded us again of the reality of her kindness and care. Then she moved me personally with her heartfelt sentiment as she looked into my eyes, simply saying, “You’re a good man.”

As we drove away, Gena reminded me: “Barbara has always been at the top of the list of women I admire most. She’s an amazingly strong and resilient lady who I will forever love and respect.”

Mrs. Bush certainly earned all the credit and kudos she received in this life. She has weathered a life in politics better than the most veteran of politicians. Can you imagine processing the barrage of criticisms of both your husband and son being presidents of the United States? (Only Abigail Adams and Mrs. Bush hold that mutual chair of being wives and mothers of presidents.)

From a young age, however, Mrs. Bush earned her greatest degrees from the school of hard knocks. This was especially the case when they lost their eldest daughter and second child to leukemia at only the age of three.

George W. Bush was born first in 1946. Pauline Robinson Bush – known as Robin – was born second in 1949. She was diagnosed with leukemia right after her brother, Jeb, was born in 1953.

Barbara Bush recollected those tough times during an interview with her granddaughter, Jenna Bush Hager, for the “Today” show. After Robin’s prognosis, the former first lady said, the Bushes were told there was nothing they could do. A doctor said: “You don’t do anything. She’s going to die. … My advice is to take her home, love her. In about two weeks, she’ll be gone.”

Of course, the Bushes weren’t going to give up that easily. Instead, they opted for Robin’s aggressive treatment, including painful blood marrow tests, blood transfusions and chemotherapy. It wasn’t easy on Robin or her parents, but they all faced their fears courageously for Robin’s sake.

The Los Angeles Times reported: “In his 1987 biography ‘Looking Forward,’ President Bush said prayer helped him and his wife through Robin’s treatment: ‘Barbara and I sustained each other; but in the end, it was our faith that truly sustained us, as gradually but surely, Robin slipped away.'”

Though the treatment extended Robin’s life by roughly six months, she went home to heaven on Oct. 11, 1953, just two months before her fourth birthday.

Sixty-five years later, Gena and I sat Saturday with other guests in St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, our nation’s largest Episcopal church, where President and Mrs. Bush regularly attended church services while living in Houston, for Barbara’s celebration of life. We were honored to be among the 1,500 guests attending her service, including first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama with former first lady Michelle, and former President Bill Clinton with former first lady Hillary.

Mrs. Bush’s celebration of life service was a moving tribute, with her son and former Gov. Jeb Bush delivering her inspiring eulogy along with her longtime friend, Susan Baker, wife of former Secretary of State James A. Baker III, and historian Jon Meacham, who wrote a 2015 biography about President George H.W. Bush. (Barbara formerly requested that all three of them speak at her funeral.) The homily, or spiritual encouragement, was delivered by her pastor, Rev. Dr. Russell J. Levenson Jr.

If I had a chance to speak, I would have shared simply from my heart: “Mrs. Bush, thank you for being the brightest among a thousand points of light – a supernova example of a wife, mother, grandmother, advocate and patriot who fought for God, country and common decency, in addition to your amazing accomplishments in helping people from all backgrounds become literate in all 50 states through your Foundation for Family Literacy. Our lives, my life, our country and our world are better off because of you.”

On Saturday afternoon, Barbara was laid to rest in a private internment behind the George Bush Presidential Library Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, next to her beloved daughter, Robin. The setting is in one of the most beautiful outdoor areas in the Lone Star State: behind the still waters of a beautiful pond, bustling at its borders with floral arrays and down a winding, tree-covered path to a peaceful area of green pasture.

As with the rest of the nation, our hearts break for President Bush, and the hole he must feel right now in his heart from Barbara’s physical absence. But we are comforted by the words in the Psalms that “God is near to the brokenhearted.” He’s near even now to the president, the extended Bush family and the rest of us who mourn her passing.

However, there is an ever greater hope (a blessed assurance) of President Bush being reunited with his beloved Barbara again in heaven.

Barbara shared in a 2013 interview: “I’m a huge believer in a loving God. And I have no fear of death, which is a huge comfort because we’re getting darned close. And I don’t have a fear of death for my precious George or for myself because I know that there is a great God.”

Jeb Bush shared with the congregation at her celebration of life: “The last time I was with her, I asked her about dying: Was she ready to go? Was she sad? Without missing a beat, she said: ‘Jeb, I believe in Jesus, and He is my Savior. I don’t want to leave your dad, but I know I’ll be in a beautiful place.'”

How can they be so certain and confident? Because at the heart of her faith, like for all of us Christians, Jesus gave this promise: “I am the Resurrection and the Life. The one who believes in Me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in Me will never die. Do you believe this?”

I guess you can say, last week, Barbara put in for her change of address.

And beyond seeing her Savior, I’m sure the best part of all for her when she passed through Heaven’s Pearly Gates was this: She and Robin were finally reunited.