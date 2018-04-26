Palestinian police chief: Israel spreading drugs to Palestinians

The chief of police in Tulkarem, in the Palestinian Authority’s jurisdiction, says that it is Israel’s fault that his youth have drug problems, explains a new report in Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

“Israel is the No. 1 cause of the spread of drugs in the Palestinian areas,” Chief Azzam Jabara claimed in a report in the PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida.

And, he contends, it is being done deliberately to destroy the Palestinian future.

There are many libels that have been promulgated against Israel over the years – many relating to children and the use of their blood – but instances in which the drug claim is made are expanding.

The comments were documented by Palestinian Media Watch, which monitors reports throughout that region of the world, interprets them, and offers commentary on them.

The report explained Jabara was “describing the problem of the spread of marijuana nurseries in the Palestinian Authority.”

The Al-Hayat Al-Jadida said the chief “explained that the occupation (i.e., PA euphemism for Israel) intentionally does not pursue those who distribute drugs in the Palestinian territories, despite it knowing who they are, and this is while those who distribute them among the Jews are arrested and severe measures are taken against them.”

The report added, “This proves that the occupation is the No. 1 cause of the spread of drugs in the Palestinian areas, in order to destroy the young generations and thus destroy the whole society.”

PMW reported the allegation was made just a few months ago, by PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

At that time, he said, “Israel is exporting drugs to us in frightening amounts.”

For the rest of this report, and more, please go to Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.