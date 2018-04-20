Parkland student calls Obama essay 'asinine'

(PJMedia) Kyle Kashuv, a pro-Second Amendment student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, roasted former President Obama on Twitter Thursday for writing an essay praising only the school’s pro-gun control student activists for Time magazine.

Seventeen people were killed and seventeen more were wounded at the Parkland, Florida, school on February 14, making it one of the deadliest school massacres ever.

On Thursday, Time released its list of the 100 most influential people. It included some Parkland survivors — but only pro-gun control survivors: Cameron Kasky, Jaclyn Corin, David Hogg, Emma Gonzalez, and Alex Wind.