Parkland teacher arrested – left loaded gun in bathroom

(The Hill) The Parkland, Fla., teacher who volunteered to carry a gun in school after the deadly Feb. 14 massacre was arrested Sunday for leaving his loaded gun in a public bathroom, the Miami Herald reported Wednesday.

Sean Simpson, a chemistry teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, left his loaded Glock 9 mm in the bathroom of a Deerfield Beach Pier on Sunday, the the Herald stated stated, citing a Broward County Sheriff’s Office report.

Simpson said he left the gun by mistake and that when he went back for it, Joseph Spataro, described as a vagrant according to the sheriff’s report cited by the Herald, had already found it and fired it.