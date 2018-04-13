Pelosi suffers face spasms

(American Mirror) Nancy Pelosi only spoke for a few minutes to reporters on Wednesday, but she still wasn’t able to avoid suffering face spasms, brain freezes and repeatedly using the wrong words.

“As we all know that the, uh, the, um, the Republicans have this tax cuts for the rich — 83% of the benefits going to the top 1%, 86 million middle class American families,” she continued, her face spasming, “will be paying, uh, more taxes in the life, of, of the bill, and, what’s important is it increases the deficit when you add in interest on the national, uh, on the uh, tax cut for the cor— corporate to over two, uh, two trillion dollars added to the deficit,” she finally said.