People's eyes, ears bleeding after synthetic 'weed'

(Miami Herald) There’s a fake form of marijuana going around Illinois — and it’s making people bleed from their eyes and ears.

The Illinois Department of Public Health issued a warning about synthetic “weed” known as “spice,” “K2” or “Mind Trip” on March 27. At that time, there were six people who reported “severe bleeding” after taking the fake pot since March 7, according to the state department.

That number grew to 22 people in Illinois by March 29, according to The Chicago Tribune. Dr. Melissa Millewich, an emergency room physician at an Illinois hospital, said it’s a new symptom for the drug, which some erroneously view as a safe alternative to pot.